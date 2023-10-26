Luka Doncic Drops F-Bomb During Live Post-Game Interview, 'I'm Sorry!'

Luka Dončić dropped a triple-double ... and an F-bomb in the Mavericks season opener last night, and his reaction to the live TV slip-up was priceless!

The NBA superstar went off in the Mavs' first game of the season ... with 33 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists against the Spurs at the Frost Bank Center on Wednesday, spoiling No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama's debut.

But, Dončić had another rookie on his mind after the 126-119 win, new teammate Dereck Lively ... who had 16 points and 10 rebounds in his first ever NBA game.

"He played amazing," the 24-year-old superstar guard said. "He didn't seem to be nervous."

Luka asked about Dereck Lively's first game: "f***ing amazing" pic.twitter.com/a4rCYcOu4M — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) October 26, 2023 @cjzero

Dončić got so caught up in talking about Lively's performance, he let the F-word slip ... but apologized immediately.

"He played f***in' amazing!" Doncic said. "Oh! Sorry, sorry!"

The reporter was a good sport about it ... after all, it's only game 1.

NBA fans didn't seem too offended by the bad language ... actually, they seemed to like it.

"Aweee Luka cursed on live TV and was so sorry," one fan said on the X app. "What a king though."

BTW, Lively -- the 12th overall pick in the '23 draft -- made Mavs history last night by becoming one of the four rookies in Dallas to ever notch a double-double in their debut.