Luka Dončić Gets Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend In Slovenia

Luka Dončić didn't get a ring this year ... but his girlfriend did -- 'cause the Dallas Mavericks star just proposed to Anamaria Goltes in Slovenia -- and she said YES!!!

The NBA point guard and his new fiancee revealed their engagement in social media posts on Friday ... showing the basketball player got down on one knee at Lake Bled.

"💍❤️ 7.7," Doncic captioned the pic.

LeBron James was one of many who were stoked for the hooper ... writing in the comment section on Luka's Instagram post, "Congrats brother!!!!"

Dončić and Glotes have known each other since they were kids ... and, eventually, they began to date in their teenage years.

While the two were off and on for a bit, they ultimately became super serious as Dončić began establishing himself as one of the best players in the NBA.

Since then, she's been seen by his side often ... and she's even been spotted helping out at his charity events in Slovenia while he was back in the States playing basketball.

Now, they'll get to spend forever together ... something the two couldn't seem more pleased about.