Luka Doncic Paying For Funerals Of Victims Of Serbian School Shooting

Incredible gesture from Luka Doncic ... the NBA superstar is paying for the funerals of the victims who were killed this week in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Serbia, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

The tragic incident happened Wednesday morning ... when officials say a 13-year-old student opened fire inside Vladislav Ribnikar primary school, killing eight children and a security guard.

Six other children and one teacher were also injured. The alleged shooter was arrested.

Doncic -- whose father is from Serbia and still has family in the area -- was so moved by the tragedy, a rep for the basketball player told us on Thursday he's covering the funeral costs for the victims as well as providing grief counseling for classmates and school staffers.

"I am heartbroken by the tragic school shooting in Serbia and the loss of lives, including those of innocent school children," Doncic said in a statement. "My thoughts are with the families and the entire community affected by this tragedy."