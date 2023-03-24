Luka Doncic Fined $35K For Making Money Gesture At Referee During Warriors Game

How ironic is this -- Luka Doncic just got hit with a $35k fine on Friday ... after the NBA superstar made a money gesture toward a referee during the controversial ending of the Warriors vs. Mavericks game.

ICYMI ... the Mavericks hooper made the gesture after he missed a contested layup with 1.7 seconds left in the game at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday -- when he felt he was fouled, but didn't get a call.

L u k a m o n e y

Of course, Doncic's signal was clearly an expression of frustration -- after all, the Warriors got two free points in the third quarter after a questionable officiating decision ... and the Mavs ended up losing, 127-125.

Regardless of how the Mavs feel about the officiating that night, the league penalized the four-time All-Star minutes ago, saying the hand signal was an "inappropriate and unprofessional gesture."

The Dallas Mavericks plan to file a formal protest of their 127-125 loss to the Warriors to the NBA.



The focus of their protest would be about the referee mistake that led to a wide open dunk for Golden State out of a timeout, per @espn_macmahon.

pic.twitter.com/RSmUaOQeR5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 23, 2023 @ClutchPointsApp

Doncic wasn't the only Maverick pissed off at the refs ... team owner Mark Cuban is protesting the loss, saying the officiating potentially cost them that game.

"Worst officiating non-call mistake possibly in the history of the NBA."