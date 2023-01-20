Luka Doncic Drops Over $250k For Custom Hellfire Apocalypse Truck

NBA superstar Luka Doncic's new MASSIVE whip came with a hefty price tag ... 'cause TMZ Sports is told the Dallas Mavericks hooper paid more than a quarter million bucks for his fully decked-out Hellfire Apocalypse truck!!!

The 3-time All-Star had social media buzzing when he showed up to American Airlines Center for Wednesday night's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks in his new 6-wheeler ... and as it turns out, it's even more epic than you could imagine.

Luka pulled up in a TANK ahead of tonight's game 😳🚛



(via @MarkJonesESPN) pic.twitter.com/uOIKJ5IDgv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 18, 2023 @BleacherReport

The folks at Apocalypse Manufacturing tell us Luka reached out to get a truck of his own after seeing their vehicles all over TikTok ... and the finished product was personally delivered to him in Texas.

AM says Luka is now the proud owner of the most fully-loaded Hellfire ever built ... and it comes with thermal and night vision cameras, a locomotive five blast train horn, nitrous kit, 850 horsepower and even a built-in safe!!

And, in case Luka wants to have a jam session before his games, he can use his 10,000-watt custom audio system!!!

The truck has six 10-ply, 40-inch tires ... and 22-inch anthracite rims.

Just look at the thing in action -- the car looks like a cartoon bull with the way it can shoot smoke out of its grill!!!

Luka's new wheels didn't come cheap -- we're told he paid more than $250k for the whole thing -- but considering the guy has made over $69 million in five seasons, he can most certainly afford it.