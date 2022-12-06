Odell Beckham Showered W/ 'OBJ' Chants At Mavs Game Amid Cowboys Recruitment

The entire city of Dallas has now apparently joined the Cowboys in recruiting Odell Beckham Jr. -- as thousands of Mavericks fans showered him with love at the NBA game on Monday.

Beckham got into Texas earlier in the day to visit the Cowboys as he continues to try to figure out where his next football destination will be ... and as part of Dallas' pitch to sign him, Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs took him to see Luka Doncic and the Mavs against the Suns in the evening.

Beckham seemed to be having a great time with the two Dallas stars -- laughing with the duo in courtside seats all night long.

And, at one point during the game, he became the star of the show -- for at least a few moments -- as the arena broke out a loud "O-B-J" chant.

Beckham seemed to love it all -- though when he was peppered with questions from reporters at the game about the Cowboys' chances ... he wouldn't reveal much, jokingly saying, "I plead the fifth."

Odell Beckham Jr arrived at Mavs-Suns with Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons. pic.twitter.com/sXvFeVeWcP — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) December 6, 2022 @calvinwatkins

The star free agent wideout is reportedly down to the Cowboys, Bills and Giants -- and is expected to make a signing in the next couple days.

Dallas officials, meanwhile, have said repeatedly they REALLY want Odell ... with Stephen Jones calling him Monday "our priority."