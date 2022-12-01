Odell Beckham Jr. Takes Private Jet After Plane Incident ... 'Not Today 😭😭😭!!!'

Play video content Instagram / @obj

If all else fails, take a private jet.

That's exactly what Odell Beckham Jr. is doing after the NFL star's incident with American Airlines earlier this week ... deciding to skip flying with the normies to avoid any other issues.

The free-agent receiver was kicked off the plane on Sunday after an AA flight attendant told police they were trying to get Beckham to fasten his seatbelt ... but claimed he was in and out of consciousness.

OBJ was escorted by cops to the ticketing area of the airport, I’m told.



Video from @TheMalibuArtist pic.twitter.com/zHZRw10jhD — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) November 27, 2022 @AndySlater

OBJ says it was all cap ... but he's not taking any chances -- he just posted a video of himself on a private jet on Thursday, fully awake with his seatbelt on.

"Not today 😭😭😭!!!," the receiver said in the caption. "Back to the regular."

Of course, this is not a cheap alternative ... but OBJ has made over $80 million during his 8-year career. So yeah, he's able to fund the substitute.

BTW, this luxury flight might be a sign that the 3-time Pro Bowler is on his way to visit either the Dallas Cowboys or the New York Giants ... as he narrows down his search for a new home.

The feeling is mutual, too, as both teams confirmed the plane incident hasn't changed their mind about signing the Super Bowl champ.