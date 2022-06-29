Odell Beckham Finds Buyer For $3.3 Million Ohio Mansion

OBJ is getting out of O-H-I-O -- Odell Beckham has found a buyer for his $3.3 million Ohio mansion ... and it only took the NFL superstar exactly two months to sell it.

TMZ Sports has learned -- the lucky buyer is getting a sick deal for the 13,800-square-foot Columbia Station crib ... which is located about 20 miles west of Cleveland.

The two-story pad has 4 bedrooms, 7 baths, a decked-out kitchen, 3-car garage, movie theatre, golf simulator, a game room and game streaming room.

Yeah, pretty lit.

There's also a huge pool in the backyard and plenty of space -- 2.13 acres to be exact -- for some dope barbeques and outdoor kickbacks.

But, the best part of the place might be the custom-made walk-in closet ... which can hold about as many pairs of sneakers as a Foot Locker.

The mansion had a ton of interest after it hit the market in April via Megan Pettine of Keller Williams ... and an offer was accepted on Monday.

Play video content EZ Media

Of course, OBJ's time in Ohio was short-lived -- he had a rollercoaster experience with the Browns for two and a half seasons -- and now he has no reason to live in the Buckeye state.

But as of now, the 29-year-old is a free agent and recovering from ACL surgery ... so ya can't count out a return to the Midwest just yet.