Odell Beckham Jr. Teaches 3-Month-Old Son Football Lessons, Don't Drop The Ball!

Play video content Instagram / @obj

Odell Beckham Jr. is making sure the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree -- the NFL superstar is already teaching his 3-month-old son how to hold a football ... and channeling "Remember the Titans" in the process!!

The Super Bowl champ shared the adorable father-son moment on Monday ... placing a toy football on Zydn's right forearm and armpit to ensure it doesn't leave his grasp.

"You drop a ball, you run a mile," the 29-year-old said.

Of course, Beckham is doing his best Herman Boone impression -- who can forget Denzel Washington's iconic speech in the 2000 flick??

But, Odell knows what it takes to be great -- at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, he played receiver, quarterback, running back and corner ... and was also a beast in basketball, soccer and track & field (just like his mom).

OBJ went on to play for the LSU Tigers and was drafted by the NY Giants in 2014 ... where he recorded one of the best catches in NFL history. So yeah, the dude knows a thing or two about ball security.

Beckham finally won his first Super Bowl with the LA Rams earlier this year ... and his son with Lauren Wood was born a few days later.