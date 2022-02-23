Odell Beckham Jr. Announces Birth Of Child With Model GF, Meet Zydn!

Odell Beckham Jr.'s special February just got a whole lot more memorable -- the NFL superstar announced his model GF, Lauren Wood, gave birth to their first child last week!!

OBJ said the baby, Zydn, was born on Feb. 17 -- just four days after the L.A. Rams wideout won Super Bowl LVI.

"THE biggest blessing I've ever had in my life arrived here on earth!" Beckham wrote in a lengthy social media post.

"The words, I can't even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born n at that moment I knew my life changed for the better."

Beckham, who also praised Wood in the message, attached several adorable pictures of him and Wood cuddling with the baby.

The two -- who have been dating for several years -- announced the pregnancy back in November.

Beckham also announced he underwent successful surgery on Tuesday to repair the ACL he tore during the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals.

OBJ said the road to recovery has already begun -- and then he promised to return in 2022 "better than ever before."