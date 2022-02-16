L.A. Rams Hold Super Bowl Victory Parade, Stafford's Wife Plays Bartender

Play video content

Get ready, Los Angeles ... your Rams are about to celebrate their Super Bowl championship with a celebration for the ages -- and TMZ Sports will be streaming the entire thing!!

The parade route is a little over a mile in length ... and will start at the Shrine Auditorium and end at the famous L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and the rest of the squad will be there ... and we're sure there will be some boozin' involved.

In fact, Stafford's wife, Kelly, is already gettin' lit bartending on the team bus.

You never know what to expect with these parades -- last year, TB12 tossed the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another ... so tune in for all the madness and debauchery!!

The new champs are on their bus and heading to the big bash ... and everyone's in great spirits.

Play video content

The parade kicks off at 11 AM Pacific ... AKA party time!!