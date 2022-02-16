L.A. Rams Hold Super Bowl Victory Parade, Stafford's Wife Plays Bartender
2/16/2022 11:38 AM PT
11:38 AM PT -- The rager of the year is underway ... and Stafford is soaking it all in with beer and a nice, fat cigar!!
Cooper Kupp is channeling his inner Mamba with a Kobe Bryant Lakers jersey ... while Aaron Donald has elected to go with a shirtless look.
Odell Beckham Jr. is doing the impossible and making it rain in L.A. ... spraying as many people as possible with champagne.
Get ready, Los Angeles ... your Rams are about to celebrate their Super Bowl championship with a celebration for the ages -- and TMZ Sports will be streaming the entire thing!!
The parade route is a little over a mile in length ... and will start at the Shrine Auditorium and end at the famous L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and the rest of the squad will be there ... and we're sure there will be some boozin' involved.
In fact, Stafford's wife, Kelly, is already gettin' lit bartending on the team bus.
You never know what to expect with these parades -- last year, TB12 tossed the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another ... so tune in for all the madness and debauchery!!
The new champs are on their bus and heading to the big bash ... and everyone's in great spirits.
The parade kicks off at 11 AM Pacific ... AKA party time!!
