Celebrities Jam Into SoFi At Super Bowl LVI, Beyonce, Drake, Kanye, Etc.

Super Bowl Celebs Jam Into SoFi Kanye, Drake, The Rock, J Lo, Bey, etc.

2/14/2022 7:08 AM PT
Stars At Super Bowl LVI
Getty

There was only one game in town for celebs Sunday night in L.A. ... yeah, you guessed it.

So, let's go through a partial list ....  Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Kanye, Olivia Rodrigo, Charlize Theron, Kevin Hart, The Rock, Matt Damon, the Biebers and Kendall Jenner were front and center.

The Rock
Getty

But wait, there's more ... Ellen DeGeneres, Devin Booker, Floyd Mayweather, Keke Palmer, Drake, Adam Devine, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Martha Stewart, The Weeknd, Prince Harry, Tyga, YG, Antonio Brown, Will Farrell, Ryan Reynolds, Sean Penn, Chris Tucker, Tracy Morgan, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Mark Wahlberg, Nelly, 2 Chainz, Steph Curry, Michael Strahan and Shawn Mendes. Oh yea, Jay Z and Beyonce also showed.

Drake
Getty

And, that doesn't even include the Halftime performers.

Matt Damon
Getty

Check out the gallery ... good luck L.A. Health Dept, which requires masks indoors ... because there wasn't a mask in sight.

