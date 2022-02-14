Odell Beckham Believed To Have Suffered Torn ACL In Super Bowl, 2022 Season In Jeopardy

A Super Bowl ring appears to have come with a big cost for Odell Beckham Jr. ... the wide receiver is believed to have torn his ACL during the game -- and his 2022 season is now in jeopardy.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport just reported the news ... saying testing on the Rams star's left knee appears to show he shredded his ACL during L.A.'s win over Cincinnati.

Worry for left knee ACL retear on @obj. Hope I am wrong but left foot sticks in turf and knee shifts non contact.🙏 pic.twitter.com/qyEYeavY7M — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) February 14, 2022 @ProFootballDoc

If it ultimately is confirmed ... it'll sadly be the second time Beckham has torn the ligament in his career -- you'll recall, he busted up the same knee when he was with the Cleveland Browns in 2020.

The injury could mean Beckham will have to sit out the entire 2022 season, as ACL injuries are known to take around 12 months to fully recover from.

It's a huge bummer for Odell -- who's a free agent this offseason -- as he had revived his career with the Rams -- hooking up for a bunch of TDs with Matthew Stafford, including one in Sunday's game.

I am no Rams fan, but I am extremely happy for Odell Beckham Jr. dude’s making me wanna cry!!😭 😭



pic.twitter.com/APe7lfvQGp — ♡PG™♡💋🏈🇺🇸 ❌NO DMs❌ (@PatriotsGirlUSA) February 14, 2022 @PatriotsGirlUSA

Beckham, though, still was able to celebrate the win despite the bleak injury ... he was seen crying tears of joy on the field after the game and was also spotted dancing in the locker room after the win.