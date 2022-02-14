Rams Safety Taylor Rapp Proposes To GF On Field After Winning Super Bowl

Play video content @rams / Instagram

The Rams weren't the only ones getting rings on Sunday ... 'cause safety Taylor Rapp proposed to his GF, Dani Johnson, right after L.A.'s huge win!!

The moment happened right on the field ... with the 24-year-old getting down on one knee and asking "Will you marry me?" before presenting Johnson with an engagement ring.

It was incredibly special ... and a few Rams players and supporters of the couple cheered the entire time as the proposal happened.

Johnson -- who was overwhelmed with emotion -- shook her head in acceptance ... and the two hugged and embraced as the picture-perfect ending to the night unfolded.

Rapp and Johnson have been attached at the hip for years now ... and they even attended the prom together in 2015.

The proposal couldn't have been more perfect ... and just in time for Valentine's Day, too!!