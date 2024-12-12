Serena Williams Shows Off Svelte Frame In Private Jet Snap

Serena Williams' retirement bod is lookin' gooooood ... check out a snap she shared from a recent private jet ride -- she's as trim as ever!

The tennis legend -- who officially hung up her racket in Sept. 2022 -- posted the pic to her Instagram page on Wednesday evening ... and most of her 17 million followers noticed her new, svelte frame.

Many commented on her skinny arms and thin figure ... with one writing, "slim & trim looking great."

Williams then made it clear she isn't using some kind of crash diet to shed the lbs ... posting another snap from the PJ that showed she was munching on plenty of carbs while flying to her next destination.

"Instagram Vs Reality …" she wrote on the pics.

Play video content Instagram / @serenawilliams

It's not the first time this month the mother of two has let her followers know she's been hitting the gym ... she posted a dancing vid just a couple days ago that put her sleek body on display for all of her followers.

Serena, if you were unfamiliar, has made it a goal to fit into a Valentino denim skirt she bought while she was pregnant with her second daughter ... and it certainly appears she's well on her way to reaching that feat by New Year's.

