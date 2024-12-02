Serena Williams Adamantly Denies Bleaching Skin

Serena Williams is adamantly denying she's making major changes to her appearance after a recent video of the retired tennis superstar went viral ... saying speculation she lightened her skin is BS!

"And no, for you haters out there, I do not bleach my skin," Serena said on Instagram Live while going through her makeup routine on Monday.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The clapback comes after numerous social media accounts focused on how Williams looked when she shared footage from her daughter's school play, with some commenting on the shade of her skin.

Williams says there are a few explanations.

"There is a thing called sunlight and in that sunlight you get different colors," Serena said while also pointing out she was wearing stage makeup after volunteering to help the kids backstage at the performance.

New video of Serena Williams is going viral pic.twitter.com/OfejOpCOfF — Hoops © (@HoopMixOnly) November 26, 2024 @HoopMixOnly

The 23x Grand Slam winner made it clear she isn't shading anyone who does elect to alter their skin ... but it ain't for her.