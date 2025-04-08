Xavier Worthy, Ex-Fiancée Reach Agreement, Drop Legal Cases Against Each Other

Xavier Worthy and his ex-fiancée, Tia Jones, are dropping their legal cases against one another ... after reaching an agreement on Tuesday.

TMZ Sports has learned ... as part of the deal the two struck, the Kansas City Chiefs star is rescinding his application for a protective order as well as the lawsuit he filed against Jones late last month.

In exchange, Jones is also pulling back her application for the permanent protective order she had been seeking against Worthy.

"I regret any misunderstandings or conflicts that arose during my relationship with my ex-fiancée," Worthy said in a statement. "I also acknowledge that my legal representatives may have made public statements about my ex-fiancée that were intended to protect me, but were misstated."

"Ending a relationship that spanned over a year can be an emotional experience, and sometimes words are spoken out of hurt and frustration. This matter has now been settled."

Jones' attorney, Angelica Cogliano, added, "This matter has now been settled."

In her protective order application, Jones accused Worthy of domestic violence on several occasions. She said the worst incident occurred on March 7 ... when she alleged he roughed her up after "I did not give him and his new dog enough attention the night before after my long day of practice."

Her claims resulted in Worthy's arrest ... though the district attorney's office stated it was declining the case following a further investigation into the matter.

Worthy filed for his own protective order a short time after Jones submitted her application ... and then he sued her as well. He accused her of cheating on him, breaking his game room, and ripping dreadlocks from his head. He also claimed she stole $300,000 worth of jewelry and other things from his home while he was incarcerated.

Play video content