Michael Lohan Arrested for Violating His Ex Kate Major's Protective Order

Michael Lohan is waking up in a South Florida jail ... after cops busted him on a probation violation related to his estranged wife Kate Major.

Sheriff's deputies picked up Lindsay Lohan's dad Sunday evening in West Palm Beach on an arrest warrant obtained by his probation officer following a February incident in Harris County, Texas.

As we reported, Lohan was arrested there last month on the charge of Continuous Violence Against the Family -- he allegedly went to the home where Kate lives with their son, and assaulted her.

That arrest landed on his probation officer's desk, which led to the arrest warrant in Florida. Lohan had been on probation there for a 2022 conviction for patient brokering connected to a rehab facility Michael operates.

Being on probation means he can't violate any laws, and his Texas arrest was enough to trigger a violation.

Lohan's attorney, Robert Gershman, tells TMZ, "For sure he did not violate probation. He has been obedient and responsible through his term of probation and we hope her honor will release him quickly. We deny the allegations by Kate that he assaulted her."

Michael claims it's Kate who's been abusive to him, and he says he has videos to back it up.