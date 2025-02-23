Michael Lohan Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Kate Major

Michael Lohan has been arrested again ... this time for allegedly getting physical with a family member ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, Lindsay Lohan's dad was taken into custody on Saturday in Texas on a felony assault charge called "continuous violence against the family."

A rep for the Harris County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... Major was getting a medical exam -- a mammogram, TMZ has learned from a different source -- when she told deputies Lohan had flipped her out of a chair at their residence several days earlier which she says caused her pain and discomfort.

We're told a female deputy says she saw bruising on Major's body ... at which time officers say they spoke with Michael and arrested him without incident at his home.

Michael and Kate have had numerous run-ins with the law over the years ... including last year when Major was arrested for violation of a protection order after a heated confrontation with Lohan in the middle of the road.

Kate has also been arrested on DWI charges ... and, Michael was arrested in 2020 for allegedly choking Kate and harassing her.

Michael's bond was set at $30K for this arrest. He's due in court Monday.