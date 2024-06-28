Michael Lohan's Estranged Wife Kate Arrested, He Says 'Lies Catching Up' with Her

Michael Lohan ain't holding back about his estranged wife, Kate Major -- this after she was arrested in Texas following their heated confrontation in the middle of the road.

A rep for the Kimble County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... Kate was arrested and booked Friday at 11 am for violation of a protection order.

Michael explained to us why he was forced to get cops involved ... referencing the video of the showdown with Kate earlier this week, claiming she wasn't supposed to be in his house or driving the car -- both of which she did.

He has an order of protection against her, and says her driver's license is suspended ... which is why he tried to stop her on the road and wait for cops to come handle the situation.

As for Kate's latest arrest, Michael tells us, "The decade of lies and deceptions represented by Kate are now catching up as well ... I was never the abusive one and I was never violent."