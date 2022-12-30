Michael Lohan's Estranged Wife Kate Major Busted for Third DWI
12/30/2022 12:30 AM PT
Kate Major just hit a trifecta no one wants to hit -- Michael Lohan's estranged wife has been arrested and charged with her third DWI.
TMZ has learned Kate was busted in Shenandoah, TX -- law enforcement sources tell us cops spotted her behind the wheel of her parked car last month. She stood out like a sore thumb because it was 2 AM, and her car was in the parking lot of a shopping center where all the stores were closed.
We're told the officers said Kate reeked of booze as she sat alone in her idling car -- and she told them she was driving around to find a friend with whom she'd had an argument.
Our sources say she went through field sobriety testing, failed and was arrested for felony DWI. This one was a felony due to 2 prior convictions for driving while intoxicated.
As we've reported, Kate's other arrests happened in 2020 in New York and in 2014 in Florida.
Michael and Kate are still married despite tons of bumps in the road ... but they've been estranged for a couple of years, and she's been battling alcohol issues for a while.