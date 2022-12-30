Michael Lohan's Estranged Wife Kate Major Busted for Third DWI

Kate Major just hit a trifecta no one wants to hit -- Michael Lohan's estranged wife has been arrested and charged with her third DWI.

TMZ has learned Kate was busted in Shenandoah, TX -- law enforcement sources tell us cops spotted her behind the wheel of her parked car last month. She stood out like a sore thumb because it was 2 AM, and her car was in the parking lot of a shopping center where all the stores were closed.

We're told the officers said Kate reeked of booze as she sat alone in her idling car -- and she told them she was driving around to find a friend with whom she'd had an argument.

Our sources say she went through field sobriety testing, failed and was arrested for felony DWI. This one was a felony due to 2 prior convictions for driving while intoxicated.

As we've reported, Kate's other arrests happened in 2020 in New York and in 2014 in Florida.