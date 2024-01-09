Lindsay Lohan Makes Surprise Appearance at 'Mean Girls' Premiere

Lindsay Lohan is proving once again she's so fetch ... 'cause the actress gave fans a huge surprise when she showed up to the premiere of the new "Mean Girls" film.

The star of the OG 2004 flick joined the cast of the new version Monday night in New York City -- which obviously was a mega treat for those in attendance.

Lindsay wasn't the only one walking down memory lane at the event -- Tina Fey was also flashing smiles with the cast in the Big Apple.

As you know, she's reprising her role as Ms. Norbury ... and she also wrote the screenplay for the new film, as well as the musical that came before it.

Tim Meadows also makes a "Mean Girls" return in the new movie, but it looks like he didn't join his past and present cast members on the pink carpet. Folks like Megan Thee Stallion, Reneé Rapp, Jon Hamm, Lorne Michaels, and many more were there, too.

It's not clear if Lindsay makes a cameo in the new flick -- that would be pretty sweet -- but she did reunite with her former cast members Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert for a "Mean Girls"-themed commercial for Walmart last year.

Rachel McAdams, who played Regina George in the 2004 version, was notably absent from the ad ... and told Variety she "wasn't that excited about doing a commercial," and was unaware her fellow "Plastics" would be involved.