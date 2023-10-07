Lindsay Lohan Apparently Filmed 'Mean Girls' Commercial

Lindsay Lohan apparently reprised her famous role from the film, "Mean Girls," but this time it was for an upcoming Pepsi ad.

The actress -- and new mom -- seemingly shot the ad with Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, both of whom were Lindsay's costars in the 2004 hit movie.

Photos obtained by TMZ show the women together on set in Los Angeles Friday -- and they all were relaxed and smiling.

Lindsay was holding a pocketbook labeled, "Plastic Clubs Member, Est. 2004," which was the name of the "Mean Girls" group in the flick. The bag also featured their notable tagline, “On Wednesdays we wear pink.”

Seyfried and Chabert were posing for snapshots in a convertible car and on a football field.

For anyone who doesn't know, "Mean Girls" was a massive success at the box office and starred Lindsay as Cady Heron, Amanda as Karen Smith and Lacey as Gretchen Wieners. The plot follows Cady as she moves to suburban Illinois and attends public high school, where she unwittingly gets pulled in to a "Mean Girls" club.