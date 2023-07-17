Lindsay Lohan Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Lindsay Lohan is officially a mama for the very first time ... giving birth to her baby boy.

A rep for Lindsay tells us the actress and her husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed Luai Shammas -- which means "shield or protector" in Arabic -- after Lohan delivered the baby boy in Dubai ... where she and Bader call home. The rep adds, "The family is over the moon in love."

A source close to Lindsay tells us she gave birth Monday, and some members of her family are soon to be on their way to Dubai to meet Luai.

Remember, Lindsay revealed she was pregnant back in March ... which, of course, came with an outpouring of support from her famous friends and family.

TMZ was first to report Lindsay was going to be giving birth to a boy.

As we told you, Lindsay and Bader spent some QT time with her fam in the Big Apple in April, before flying home to Dubai to prepare to give birth. It was the first time her parents, Dina and Michael, her brothers Cody and Michael Jr., and her sister, Aliana had been together in at least 7 years.

Since announcing the news, the actress has been beaming with excitement ... showing off her baby bump and telling us... "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!"

As we reported, Lindsay and Bader tied the knot last summer ... an announcement that came on her birthday. The two started dating just before the pandemic shut down the world, and in November 2021 she announced their engagement.

And now, they have started growing their own little family.