Lindsay Lohan Reunites with Whole Family Before Flying to Dubai for Birth

Lindsay Lohan got to see her entire family for the first time in a long time -- and, ironically, it's also gonna be the last time she sees them for a bit before she pops ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us the actress was in The Big Apple last week for business and pleasure -- the latter being a last chance to see her flesh and blood in person before settling down at home in Dubai, where she lives, and getting situated for her imminent birth.

We're told she and her husband, Bader Shammas, just had dinner plans Thursday with her dad, Michael Lohan, but the get-together turned into a full-blown family affair when he suggested they link up with Dina and the rest of her siblings too ... which they then did.

Our sources tell us that the whole Lohan gang chowed down at a restaurant called The Clocktower, which is inside one of the Edition Hotels right in the heart of Manhattan. Those in attendance included LiLo, Bader, Mike, Dina, as well as her brothers, Cody and Michael Jr. and her sister Aliana. It's the first time they'd all reunited like this in at least 7 years.

As you can see ... everyone's got a big smile -- so it seems the dinner went well. It caps off a great week for Lindsay, whom we're told also enjoyed a small baby shower over the weekend. Now ... she's off to Dubai again, where she'll remain ahead of her delivery date.

We still don't quite know when that is ... but sources say her mom will be there with her when the time comes. Her siblings, we're told, will also come visit within this window.

