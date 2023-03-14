Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant with First Child

Lindsay Lohan I'm Pregnant!!!

3/14/2023 9:47 AM PT
lindsay lohan
TMZ.com

Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas are starting a family ... she's got a bun in the oven.

Lindsay tells TMZ ... "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!"

Lindsay Lohan

This baby will be the first for Lindsay ... so this is a huge life milestone for the 36-year-old.

lindsay lohan
Getty

Lindsay was last photographed a little over a month ago, and she was wearing loose fitting clothes covering her belly.

Lindsay Lohan

Remember ... Lindsay and Bader tied the knot last year, with the announcement coming on her birthday. The expecting parents started dating just before the pandemic shut down the world, and in November 2021 she announced their engagement.

Getty

Lindsay's been through all sorts of ups and downs over her three-decade career in Hollywood, and now she's going to be a mother.

Congrats!!!

