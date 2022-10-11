Lindsay Lohan Interested in 'Freaky Friday' Sequel with Jamie Lee Curtis

Lindsay Lohan is down to film a sequel to "Freaky Friday" with Jamie Lee Curtis ... which means both the OG stars are on board if Disney wants to make a second movie.

Sources close to Lindsay tell TMZ … she'd be interested in a 'FF' sequel, but she hasn't heard anything from the Mouse House, at least not yet.

Jamie's been vocal recently about potentially making a sequel to her 2003 film with Lindsay ... she's mentioned the possibility at least twice during her media blitz for her new 'Halloween' movie.

JLC was on "The View" Monday and she gave her pitch to Disney ... she wants to be a grandma who switches places with Lindsay's parent character.

Our sources say Lindsay hasn't spoken to Jamie about doing a sequel ... but we're told she's heard rumblings about another installment of not only "Freaky Friday," but also "Mean Girls."

The ideas are being kicked around ... and Lindsay's game.