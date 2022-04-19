Kevin Gnapoor In 'Mean Girls' -- 'Memba Him?!

New York-based actor Rajiv Surendra is best known for playing the role of Kevin Gnapoor -- captain of The Mathletes ... a club suited for so-called 'math nerds' at North Shore High School -- in the iconic 2004 film "Mean Girls."

Surendra shared the big screen with some of Hollywood's biggest names including Lindsay Lohan as the new girl, Cady Heron, Tina Fey as the calculus teacher and supposed drug dealer, Ms. Norbury, Rachel McAdams as the snobby, popular chick, Regina George, Amanda Seyfried as the not-so-smart girl, Karen Smith ... and Amy Poehler as Regina George's hot cool mom, Mrs. George.