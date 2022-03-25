Guess Who This Clapping Baby Turned Into!
Guess Who This Clapping Baby Turned Into!
3/25/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this cheerful little boy with a big bright smile was spitting raps, he was just another active young kid with big dreams from Santa Monica, California.
Need another clue? 2015 was the year for this applauding baby in the yellow bib ... a year of playing no games and counting your blessings. He's even celebrating his birthday today and has now completed 34 laps around the sun as a big musician.
Bounce on in and see if you have what it takes to guess who this smiling baby is in the cute throwback!