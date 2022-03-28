Mary Katherine Gallagher in 'Superstar' -- 'Memba Her?!
3/28/2022 12:01 AM PT
Ohio born comedian and actress Molly Shannon was 34 years old when she took on the role of Mary Katherine Gallagher -- an awkward catholic high school girl hoping to achieve her dreams of dating the school's popular boy and winning the school talent show -- in the 1999 'SNL' spin-off film "Superstar."
Shannon shared the big screen with quite an impressive cast including Elaine Hendrix as the popular cheerleader, Evian, Glynis Johns as Mary's loving devout, Grandma, Harland Williams as Mary's BF, Slater ... and of course Will Ferrell as the popular boy and dreamy Jesus, Sky Corrigan.