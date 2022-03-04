Guess Who This Colorful Little Kid Turned Into!

3/4/2022 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 18
Getty / Instagram

Before the brunette little doll with a rainbow-striped shirt was bringing some colorful commentary to her roles on a long list of reality shows, she was just another happy girl smiling for her school photos while growing up in East Greenbush, New York.

While this bright-eyed gal with blunt bangs is most known for work on MTV ... she's also a mom with an attitude that was sure to make a lasting impression even while on family vacations.

Give yourself a fist pump if you can guess who this cute little kid is!

