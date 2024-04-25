Kellie Pickler's Late Husband's Assets Revealed, Owned Nearly A Dozen Guns

Kellie Pickler's late husband's assets have been revealed ... and he owned nearly a dozen firearms -- which is interesting in light of how he died.

Kyle Jacobs' assets were listed in legal docs, obtained by TMZ, pertaining to his probate case ... revealing a list of exactly what Jacobs owned at the time of his death.

Among, the items ... Rolex watches, musical instruments including guitars and violas, family photos, laptops, iPhones, custom knives, a gun safe -- and 11 firearms with firearm suppressors.

Of those guns ... three are listed as rifles, seven are pistols and one's a shotgun.

Kyle's large arsenal of weaponry is eye-opening given the way he died ... remember, local Nashville police said Kyle fatally shot himself inside their shared home in February 2023.

Pickler put the house on the market months after Kyle's death ... and, she's reportedly letting her in-laws take the lead on handling Kyle's assets in the aftermath of his death. We should note though ... she's being subpoenaed in probate court to discuss Kyle's belongings, which is why the list of assets even came to light in the first place. The court date is set for May.

Kellie still seems to be healing slowly ... only recently hopping back onstage after a long hiatus following her husband's tragic death. She sang at the Ryman Auditorium Monday in Nashville, Tennessee to honor Patsy Cline's memory.

Pickler shouted out Kyle during the set ... saying, "The last time I was here in The Ryman Auditorium was with him on a date night, and I know he is here with us tonight."