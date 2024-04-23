Kellie Pickler Makes Emotional Return to the Stage After Husband's Death

Kellie Pickler made her emotional return to the stage Monday night for the first time since the death of her husband Kyle Jacobs – putting on one helluva performance that almost brought down the house.

The singing sensation looked elegant in a sparkling gown as she walked out in front of the packed crowd to honor late country music legend Patsy Cline at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Check out the video ... everyone immediately jumped to their feet and wildly clapped upon seeing Kellie while also hooting and hollering. Kellie greeted the audience before admitting that she was super nervous because she hadn't played live in a while.

Kellie also explained Patsy was a huge influence on her music before introducing a song called "The Woman I am," which she co-wrote with her husband Kyle over a decade ago.

She then gave a small, but touching tribute to Kyle who died by suicide last year ... "The last time I was here in The Ryman Auditorium was with him on a date night, and I know he is here with us tonight."

After that, Kellie dove into the song and hit all the right notes with her incredible voice. The audience was just mesmerized.

But Kellie was only one of many artists who performed at the all-Patsy event titled, Walkin' After Midnight: The Music of Patsy Cline. Among the other entertainers were Ashley McBryde, Beverly D'Angelo, Crystal Gayle, Grace Potter, Home Free, Dailey & Vincent, Kristin Chenoweth, Wynonna Judd and Pat Benatar.