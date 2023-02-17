Kellie Pickler’s Husband Kyle Jacobs Dead by Suicide at Nashville Home

Kellie Pickler's Nashville home is the center of a tragic crime scene, as a man has shot and killed himself on the property.

A rep for The Nashville Police Department tells us they got a call to Pickler's home Friday afternoon for an apparent suicide after a male shot himself.

It's not yet been revealed who the man is, but we know Pickler and her husband, Kyle Jacobs, live at the address.

Pickler placed 6th on Season 5 of "American Idol" back in 2015 ... but went on to have a fairly successful country career of her own. She currently hosts SiriusXM's "The Highway" radio show throughout the week.

Story developing ...