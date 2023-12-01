Kellie Pickler's Nashville Home Where Husband Died by Suicide Up For Sale

Kellie Pickler's ready to put a painful memory behind her -- the longtime Tennessee home where her husband, Kyle Jacobs, fatally shot himself is now on the market for $2,890,000 ... TMZ has learned.

According to property records, the 4 bed, 5 bath custom-built home in Nashville was listed Wednesday.

The sprawling Tudor-style abode boasts 4,865 sq. feet and includes an inviting open floor plan, a barrel vault ceiling in the dining room and wine cellar on the main level.

Architecturally, it features 10x10 cedar posts throughout the home ... and the two-story fireplace in the great room makes for a super cozy, cabin-in-the-woods feel.

Of course, there's a pool nestled in the backyard and some beautiful millwork throughout the property for an elevated touch of celeb luxury.

Kellie purchased the pad in February 2010 for $1,435,000 -- so, depending on how much cash she put into it over the last 13 years, she stands to make a handsome profit.

The listing comes nearly 10 months after Kellie's husband was found dead by suicide in the upstairs bedroom/office at the home.

If you're wondering, Tennessee law does NOT require a seller to disclose a death in a house to potential buyers.

Kellie and Kyle married in 2011, and both starred on "I Love Kellie Pickler" for 3 seasons starting in 2015. Kyle was a songwriter, penning tracks for Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker, Garth Brooks and others.