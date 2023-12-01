Kellie Pickler's Nashville Home Where Husband Died by Suicide Up For Sale
12/1/2023 12:40 AM PT
Kellie Pickler's ready to put a painful memory behind her -- the longtime Tennessee home where her husband, Kyle Jacobs, fatally shot himself is now on the market for $2,890,000 ... TMZ has learned.
According to property records, the 4 bed, 5 bath custom-built home in Nashville was listed Wednesday.
The sprawling Tudor-style abode boasts 4,865 sq. feet and includes an inviting open floor plan, a barrel vault ceiling in the dining room and wine cellar on the main level.
Architecturally, it features 10x10 cedar posts throughout the home ... and the two-story fireplace in the great room makes for a super cozy, cabin-in-the-woods feel.
Of course, there's a pool nestled in the backyard and some beautiful millwork throughout the property for an elevated touch of celeb luxury.
Kellie purchased the pad in February 2010 for $1,435,000 -- so, depending on how much cash she put into it over the last 13 years, she stands to make a handsome profit.
The listing comes nearly 10 months after Kellie's husband was found dead by suicide in the upstairs bedroom/office at the home.
If you're wondering, Tennessee law does NOT require a seller to disclose a death in a house to potential buyers.
Kellie and Kyle married in 2011, and both starred on "I Love Kellie Pickler" for 3 seasons starting in 2015. Kyle was a songwriter, penning tracks for Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker, Garth Brooks and others.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.