Guess Who This Dimple Dude Turned Into!
Guess Who This Dimple Dude Turned Into!
3/2/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this super stoked little kid was bringing cheers from the crowds as a top-notch athlete playing for the National Football League, he was just another happy baby with a bright future growing up in Illinois.
Even though this mini man is now six feet tall and 225+ pounds he still has those adorably deep dimples and an infectious smile ... if you can get past his big burly beard.
His parents clearly knew what they were talking about when they put on that crimson sweatshirt with the phrase, "Be nice to me I might be rich & famous one day."