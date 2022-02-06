Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

2/6/2022 12:01 AM PT
Getty/TMZ Composite

Underneath this big-mouthed man is a sketch comedy king who has been making waves in the Hollywood headlines.

This funny fella is best known for representing his hometown hardcore with his stand-up comedy and in film. You may recognize him more for his crazy characters or parody songs on a late-night television show that's live from New York.

Not only is he known for his talent on screen, but he's been known to be extremely popular among the ladies off-screen, too ... he's had whirlwind romances with famous ladies throughout the years including all-star actresses, talented pop stars and even millionaire models.

