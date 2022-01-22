What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Don't let these two almost identical images of 2 Chainz turn into a party foul! You have the best seat in the stadium to find all the sneaky switches!

The rapper flashed a peace sign for the camera while sitting courtside at the Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks basketball game in Georgia last week ... and we have made a few changes to the original pic! Post up in the box, get your head in the game, and see if you can slam dunk on these two super similar snaps! He's different!