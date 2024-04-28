Travis Kelce Hits Vegas Club Without Taylor Swift After Charity Event

Travis Kelce painted Las Vegas red this weekend ... hitting up a club in the city hours after attending a charity gala -- with Taylor Swift nowhere in sight.

The Chiefs tight end pulled up to Wynn Las Vegas' XS Nightclub Saturday night according to a TikTok video ... where he hyped up the crowd alongside popular DJ, Kygo.

Check out the clip ... Travis surprises the whole crowd with his appearance -- shrieks and gasps follow the man onstage, and -- while he leaves the DJing to the professionals -- he certainly gets the crowd up and moving, belting out the tunes too.

One notable absence from the DJ booth ... Taylor, obviously -- many on social media are reporting she didn't come out to the club at all, or at least they didn't see her.

Taylor and Travis hit the Mahomes' 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic gala joining Patrick and Brittany for the auction event earlier in the evening.

Apparently, Taylor even donated four tickets too ... raising big money according to auctioneer Harry Santa who took a quick pic with Taylor too.

It makes sense Killa Trav and his lady weren't together at the club ... 'cause Travis reportedly showed up pretty close to 3 AM -- and, ya gotta imagine Taylor called it a night a little earlier than that.

