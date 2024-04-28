Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Attend Patrick Mahomes' Charity Event In Las Vegas

Taylor And Travis Make Stunning Appearance ... At Mahomes' Foundation Gala

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Attend Patrick Mahomes' Charity Event In Las Vegas

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got all dolled up and loved up Saturday evening ... as they attended a gala held by Patrick Mahomes' charity.

Tay and her bae made an appearance at Mahomes' 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic gala in Vegas ... joining Pat and wife Brittany Mahomes for the auction event.

Video posted to X by an attendee shows the couple holding hands as they make their way to their assigned table.

The poster described the couple as "super adorable" and down to earth and kind" in the caption ... and stating "NBD. Just T Swift and her man Travis Kelce," the attendee wrote over the video of the couple, adding, "And they are super adorable together. So down to earth & kind.... Just super cool badass human beings."

LAS VEGAS AUCTION
Instagram/@HarrySanta

Event auctioneer Harry Santa posted video from the gala on Insta, writing ... "@killatrav conviced @taylorswift to throw 4 tickets to The Eras Tour into the auction ... which obviously crushed"

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Together
Launch Gallery
Taylor And Travis Together Launch Gallery
Getty/Twitter/TMZ/Instagram

The last-minute surprise tickets were auctioned for $80k ... and then Patrick Mahomes began launching signed footballs for $10k each.

taylor swift pic with auctioneer

The auction benefits the foundation's mission to support initiatives focused on the health and wellness of children in communities in need of resources.

Easy's Cocktail Lounge_sub_

As we previously reported ... Friday night Traylor and the Mahomes' pulled up to Easy's Cocktail Lounge inside the ARIA Resort & Casino.

A STUNNING DOWNFALL
TMZ Studios

They were quite successful in keeping their night lowkey, at least so far ... 'cause footage of the double date hasn't leaked on social media yet.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later