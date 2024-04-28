Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Attend Patrick Mahomes' Charity Event In Las Vegas

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got all dolled up and loved up Saturday evening ... as they attended a gala held by Patrick Mahomes' charity.

Tay and her bae made an appearance at Mahomes' 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic gala in Vegas ... joining Pat and wife Brittany Mahomes for the auction event.

Video posted to X by an attendee shows the couple holding hands as they make their way to their assigned table.

The poster described the couple as "super adorable" and down to earth and kind" in the caption ... and stating "NBD. Just T Swift and her man Travis Kelce," the attendee wrote over the video of the couple, adding, "And they are super adorable together. So down to earth & kind.... Just super cool badass human beings."

Play video content Instagram/@HarrySanta

Event auctioneer Harry Santa posted video from the gala on Insta, writing ... "@killatrav conviced @taylorswift to throw 4 tickets to The Eras Tour into the auction ... which obviously crushed"

The last-minute surprise tickets were auctioned for $80k ... and then Patrick Mahomes began launching signed footballs for $10k each.

The auction benefits the foundation's mission to support initiatives focused on the health and wellness of children in communities in need of resources.

As we previously reported ... Friday night Traylor and the Mahomes' pulled up to Easy's Cocktail Lounge inside the ARIA Resort & Casino.

Play video content TMZ Studios