Travis Kelce Accidentally Flashed Junk During Interview With Andrew Santino

Play video content New Heights / Wave Sports + Entertainment

Travis Kelce quite literally went balls-out in an interview with comedian Andrew Santino a few years back ... 'cause as it turns out, the NFL superstar continuously suffered a wardrobe malfunction throughout the podcast!!

The "Dave" actor revisited the hilarious 2019 mishap in the latest episode of the Kelce Bros' "New Heights" show this week ... explaining how the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's "boys" made a few guest appearances as they chopped it up about life, sports and other topics.

Taylor Swift's boyfriend rocked some yellow basketball shorts for the occasion ... but admittedly, he "didn't have my Tommy Johns on" that day.

Santino said his "Whiskey Ginger" podcast editor hit him up shortly after recording the pod and sheepishly alerted him of Kelce's nudity ... asking if they should try to reshoot the whole thing to avoid an X-rated show.

Play video content 2019

Santino said he had a better -- and more funny -- idea ... claiming he told his employee to just smack a huge Chiefs logo over Travis' crotch throughout the hour-long episode.

The end result is pretty chuckle-worthy ... and it's still up on Santino's YouTube page to this day.