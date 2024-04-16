Travis Kelce To Host 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' Game Show

It's official ... Travis Kelce will be adding game show host to his already impressive resume -- the NFL superstar just confirmed he has been tapped to be the frontman of the new "Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?" program.

Prime Video announced Tuesday the show will be a spin-off of "Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?" ... and Kelce said in a statement he's pumped to be the mic man for it.

"I grew up loving game shows," Taylor Swift's boo said, "and I'm excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with 'Are you Smarter than a Celebrity?'"

"The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining. I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up."

Prime Video officials say the premise of the show will be a simple one ... a contestant will use celebrities' help to answer elementary school-level questions with the hopes of winning a $100,000 prize.

The first iteration of the show was hosted by Jeff Foxworthy -- and was well-received by audiences. After it went off air, it was later rebooted with John Cena as host.

No word when Kelce's version will be viewable, but Amazon officials said Tuesday they've already ordered 20 episodes.

"Travis has proven to be an incredible talent on and off the field," Amazon MGM Studios exec Lauren Anderson said, "and we appreciate the trust he has placed in us with his first foray into television."