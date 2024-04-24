Matty Healy Breaks Silence on Taylor Swift's New Album, Hasn't Heard It

Play video content TheImageDirect.com

Matty Healy's finally responding to Taylor Swift's diss track aimed at him -- but, fans aren't gonna get the drama they might've hoped for from him ... just the opposite, in fact.

The 1975 singer stepped out in Los Angeles Wednesday ... and, a photog asked him how he'd rank his diss track compared to the other 30 on Taylor's 11th studio album "The Tortured Poets Department."

Remember ... Taylor's new song "But Daddy I Love Him" seemingly mentions Healy and the criticism surrounding their whirlwind fling following her breakup with longtime partner Joe Alwyn last year. More of a diss track to her fans, really ... but Matty's central to all of it.

There were actually a few songs about Matty, including the titular 'Tortured Poets Department.'

On that one, Swift sings, "You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate, we declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist// I scratch your head, you fall asleep like a tattooed golden retriever." Not the most savage burn ... but still, people thought MH might have a response.

Like we said, Healy played dumb and said he didn't know what the photog was talking about (of course, that's BS ... he 100% does). Funny enough, MH says he hasn't actually listened to most of Tay's album -- but says he's sure it's all solid. Touché, sir.

Kind words from Healy ... who split with Taylor Swift after about a month of dating last year -- and the whole breakup seemed amicable, so not surprising he ain't trash-talking T-Swizzle.

Fact is ... there might not be anything for him to react to -- 'cause Taylor didn't trash him on the album ... so perhaps that's why he's not really stressing it.

The same can't be said about Joe though -- not to mention all the other exes she's torched in her music. All things considered, Matty walked away from it all relatively unscathed ... this despite the fact that Swifties felt he was a bad guy and not worthy of being with her.

Play video content February 2023 Elle/The Adam Friedland Show