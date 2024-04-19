Taylor Swift Slams Her Fans' 'Bitching and Moaning' Over Matty Healy

Taylor Swift is defending her brief relationship with Matty Healy -- which came under a microscope by overly-concerned fans ... whom she's kinda ripping into on her new album.

The singer appears to slam her fan base on "The Tortured Poets Department" on one particular song that touches on the backlash she experienced for dating Matty last year ... the track's called "But Daddy I Love Him," and it eviscerates everyone who chimed in.

Her lyrics go something like this ... "I just learned these people only raise you / To cage you / Sarahs and Hannahs in their Sunday best/ Clutchin' their pearls, sighing, "What a mess"/ I just learned these people try and save you/ 'Cause they hate you."

There are more scathing lyrics that come for Swifties, including this one ... "I'd rather burn my whole life down / Than listen to one more second of all this bitching and moaning / I'll tell you somethin' 'bout my good name / It's mine alone to disgrace / I don't cater to all these vipers dressed in empath's clothing."

Taylor goes on to condemn the "judgmental creeps" who "say they want what's best for me." She also says that despite her fans crying foul over Matty, he had her heart racing fast.

You'll recall ... there was a lot of indignation from Taylor fans when she was involved with Matty in 2023 -- this on the heels of her breakup with Joe Alwyn. Long story short, a lot of folks felt the dude was problematic -- much of which had to do with podcast remarks of his.

He insulted Ice Spice -- who ended up collaborating with Taylor -- and many felt his comments were racist. Despite all that, Taylor's now saying ... get off your high horse, peeps.

As it turns out, the album leak from Thursday was mostly accurate ... so, yes, there's a good amount of Matty Healy content on this album -- which is interesting considering they only dated for about a month.