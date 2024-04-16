Taylor Swift's Fans Form Long Lines For 'Poets' Pop-Up Ahead of New Album

Taylor Swift fans are nothing if not committed, and with her new album dropping Friday ... they're going all out to scoop up every little detail they can, including at pop-ups.

Swifties were out in full force Tuesday to catch a glimpse of a temporary art installation at the Grove in Los Angeles, which offered a promise to give some insight into her new album -- and as you might imagine, massive lines were literally snaking around the block.

Play video content TMZ.com

Even though details were hazy about what exactly the pop-up entails, some fans reportedly started lining up as early as 5 AM -- all just to get a glimpse of this makeshift bookshelf thing that was standing in the middle of the shopping center ... which was all Taylor-themed.

Turns out, the display was actually a treasure hunt for fans to search for some Easter Eggs about what to expect from her new music ... and yeah, people were clearly into it.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The display will run through Thursday ... undoubtedly fueling fan hysteria surrounding her new album, 'The Tortured Poets Department.' You might be wondering why fans can't just wait a few more days until the album drops instead of fishing for clues about what to expect ... but let's be honest, this is par for the course for Swifties, they can't get enough.

To be fair, they've been patiently waiting over 2 months since Taylor made the announcement at the Grammys ... so this pop-up is just tying them over in the home stretch!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Not long after the album announcement, TS also dropped the tracklist -- and fans can expect 2 exciting collaborations to look forward to ... one with Post Malone and another with Florence + The Machine.

Also on the list is the song "So Long, London," likely inspired by Swift's breakup with British actor Joe Alwyn -- whom people are anticipating to get dragged on this thing.