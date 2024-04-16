Courtney Love Says Taylor Swift Isn't Important, Disses Beyoncé Too

Courtney Love ain't showin' much love for Taylor Swift -- in fact, she's got some harsh words for her ... not to mention for Beyoncé and a lot of other ladies in the modern pop space.

The alternative rocker made her controversial remarks in a recent interview with The Standard, first zeroing in on Taylor by calling her "not important." Love accused Taylor of being a "safe space for girls" and the Madonna of this generation.

She then ends her thoughts by saying T-Swift is "not interesting as an artist."

Then, Love showed her disdain for Madonna, saying, "I don’t like her and she doesn’t like me." You may recall, the two had a disastrous interaction at MTV's 1995 Video Music Awards while Madonna was being interviewed by reporter Kurt Loder.

Moving on to Beyoncé, Love said she didn't care for the singer's new hit country album, "Cowboy Carter," but was down with the record's symbolism of Black women entering spaces once dominated by only white women.

As a concept, I love it,” Love said, adding, “I just don’t like [Beyonce's] music."

Then Love took aim at Lana Del Rey, explaining she was once "great," but she should now "take seven years off" after her 2023 cover of the famous John Denver song, "Take Me Home Country Roads."