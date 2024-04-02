Beyoncé and Taylor Swift Top The 2024 iHeartRadio Awards, Give Speeches

Play video content Fox

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift were the feature attractions at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards Monday night -- and two superstars walked away with more than a few statues.

But, unlike Taylor, Bey showed up at the star-studded event at LA's Dolby Theater, flashing her new persona as a leather-clad cowgirl after last Friday's release of her very popular country music album, "Cowboy Carter." Taylor arrived later via video message.

Of course, Bey was part of that group of super artists along with Taylor, who led everyone with nine nominations.

When it came time to hand out the Innovator Award, music icon Stevie Wonder presented it to Bey, who took to the mic and gave a rousing speech.

Bey said in part, "Call me an innovator and I'm grateful. Innovation starts with a dream. Then you have to execute that dream. That road can be very bumpy. Being an innovator is seeing what everyone believes is impossible. It means being criticized often, which often will test your mental strength."

Play video content Fox

Taylor also won big, accepting a whopping 6 awards, including for Pop Artist Of The Year. Since Taylor couldn't make it to the ceremony, she sent in a video message, thanking everyone for their support.