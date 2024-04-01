JoJo Siwa Debuts 'Bad Girl' Persona at iHeartRadio Music Awards

JoJo Siwa's bad girl persona is clearly here to stay ... 'cause she brought her edgy new look to the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The "Dance Moms" alum was practically unrecognizable Monday at their ceremony in L.A., hitting the red carpet in an all-black mesh bodysuit -- which she paired with dramatic face paint and a theatrical faux hawk.

This attention-grabbing red carpet appearance comes weeks after the former child star announced she was transitioning into her adult era with the release of her new song -- which has been getting met with some mockery here and there.

JoJo is obviously unbothered by the criticism though ... she was out there rockin' this look proudly among her peers -- and she definitely stood out from all the rest.

BTW, JoJo isn't exclusively leaning into the "bad girl" thing these days -- she teeters between somewhat of a normal appearance and this ... as seen at her recent GLAAD Awards appearance.