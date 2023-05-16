JoJo Siwa's House Broken Into, Burglars Still on The Loose

JoJo Siwa's swanky home was the subject of a terrifying break-in ... and those allegedly responsible are still on the loose as cops work to track them down.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... officers responded to a call around 2:40 AM Monday from an alarm company about the break-in at JoJo's San Fernando Valley home -- but by the time they arrived, the suspects had already taken off.

We're told cops found an open door at the property, which is believed to be what they used to get into JoJo's house.

The total value amount of what was taken is still unclear, as sources say no one was home at the time -- we're told investigators are still waiting to hear from JoJo on what's missing.

The dancer shared the scary incident with her fans Tuesday, claiming the alleged suspects were armed when they got in. Police didn't confirm with us if the suspects had weapons.

