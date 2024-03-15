Sydney Sweeney, Niecy Nash, Chloe Bailey Shine at GLAAD Awards
3/15/2024 5:52 AM PT
Sydney Sweeney, Niecy Nash and Chloe Bailey were real head-turners at the GLAAD Media Awards Thursday night, looking absolutely stunning in their scintillating outfits.
Sydney, Niecy and Chloe hit the red carpet with a long line of other celebs at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 35th annual event celebrating journalism that highlights the LGBTQ community.
The three actresses stole the show as they posed for paparazzi photos, combining a mixture of class with a touch of risqué.
As for the event, it was jam packed with bold-faced names. Among them ... Wayne Brady, Shangela, Frankie Grande, Jessica Betts, Allison Williams, Lena Dunham, Billy Harris, Hannah Waddingham, Cristo Fernández, Juno Temple, Jodi Balfour, Jason Sudeikis, Alexandra Shipp, JoJo Siwa, Dylan Mulvaney, Sharon Stone, Katie Maloney and Christine Chiu.
They all looked amazing in their glamorous get-ups. After the paps were finished snapping their pics, the stars went inside the venue to enjoy the awards show hosted by Wayne Brady.
Some of the biggest winners in the 33 categories covering film, TV, music and more were "Ted Lasso," "Yellowjackets" and "RuPaul's Drag Race."